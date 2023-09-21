Meghan Markle accused of 'ditching' Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who appeared to dispel any notion that they were growing apart by strutting their stuff on the big stage in Germany during Invictus Games, failed to convince some of their critics about their stable relationship status.



It has been "very noticeable" for las few weeks that the former Suits star is having to "ditch him to work on her celebrity brand" as the Duchess has recently signed up with a Hollywood talent agency, which also represents stars such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Adele and Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Harry, 39, wants to focus purely on the charity side of things as the Duke recently told an audience in Japan: "My life is charity—always has been, always will be."

He seemingly sent a message to his father King Charles with his admission, saying :"I’ve been involved in many charities for most of my life, and I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible."



But, some royal sourced claimed: "It's a fairly dramatic shift. There's a lot of talk about how these two could be in danger of gradually growing apart - even if it's been brought about just by circumstance and, as far as Meghan sees it, the need to land big deals to keep their profile up and the money coming in."