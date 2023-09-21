'Strictly' star Amy Dowden takes BOLD LEAP amidst battle with breast cancer

Amy Dowden has taken a big step amidst her brave battle with breast cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer, 33, has shared the emotional moment she shaved her head after losing her hair during treatment for breast cancer.



The dancer, who has been forced to sit out the 2023 series of Strictly, said she wanted to reclaim her identity after missing so much of her life as a dancer.

With the help of family and friends, who all took turns cutting a lock of Amy's hair, the dancer tearfully confronted her new look with a smile at the end of the emotional video.

'This too shall pass,' she wrote in the caption. 'Taking control- The hardest step so far. I tried my best to save it. I know it's only hair but these past few months I've had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.'



She continued: 'I've not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and CONTROL.'

She added that she has also reached the halfway point in her chemotherapy treatment, explaining: 'Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn't even bring myself to think or speak about. I've done it and I've also crossed the half way chemo line!'

'Im feeling empowered and positive! To everyone on their own journey, whatever that maybe, I'm sending love, power, strength and courage."

'I found my courage for this step and I'm proud.'

Last weekend 'Strictly' paid an emotional tribute to Amy after the dancer was forced to miss the series' glitzy launch on Saturday amid her cancer battle.