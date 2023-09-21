Prince Harry longs to reunite with estranged King Charles, Prince William

file footage

Prince Harry frequently reminisces about his old life as a Royal and longs to hear from his estranged father and brother.



Speaking to Heat Magazine, an insider close to the Duke of Sussex revealed that he frequently questions his decision to quit his position as a working royal with his wife Meghan Markle back in 2020.

The Spare author also regrets airing out his dirty laundry and cashing in his grievances with the royal family in his several media appearances, according to the source.

"There's no talk of walking from their lucrative deals, but Harry just wishes they could find a compromise as far as returning to the UK more often," the insider explained.

"He know he has to get behind Meghan and support her in their new life but he misses home and is forever hoping for calls from his dad and brother than never come,” they added.

Prince Harry burned all bridges with his father King Charles and brother Prince William following his unfiltered jibes at the royal family and the Firm since moving out of the U.K.