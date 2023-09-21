Tyra Banks denies getting plastic surgery as 50th birthday nears

Tyra Banks denies getting plastic surgery as she approaches 50th birthday

Tyra Banks claimed that she hasn’t had any "age plastic surgery" as she approaches her 50th birthday on December 4th.

The super model got candid about entering her 50s in an interview with People Magazine on Tuesday, noting that she still feels very young.

“I look in the mirror and I don’t feel 50,” the supermodel reflected. “I think 50 is the new 30s!” she exclaimed.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel further went on to say that while she’s "not against [plastic surgery]," she hasn’t gone under the knife for age-related plastic surgery yet.

“Maybe I’ll need a little something, something,” Banks quipped. “But I’m not insecure about it,” she clarified.

Interestingly, the ex America’s Next Top Model host and judge has previously admitted to having had a nose job when she had just started modeling.

“I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth,” she told People in 2018.

Banks, who shares a son with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla, also revealed her low-key plans for her Golden Birthday.

“I just want to go to Disneyland with the family,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, the fashion model, who made history by being the first African-American women to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated and model for Victoria’s Secret, is already embracing her 50s.

“I keep saying I’m 50, even though I’m not, as an excuse,” she told People.

“When people ask me I say, ‘I ain’t doing that – I’m 50!’ Or, I’m just going to tell you what I think, because I’m 50.”