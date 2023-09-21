Why Prince William will not take Kate Middleton for Earthshot awards

Kate Middleton has reportedly decided to step down from the Earthshot awards, without Prince William

Kate Middleton will reportedly not join her husband Prince William for the Earthshot Awards ceremony in Singapore.

As per The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales may 'not be expected' to be with the Prince of Wales when he will announce the five winners of the lucrative prize.

The Singapore trip will be a follow-up of Prince William’s solo New York visit, where the 15 finalists will be announced.

While the Duchess of Cambridge was with Prince William for the 2022 ceremony, there is, as of now, no clarity on the reason why she decided to leave her husband solo.

As per speculation, the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly wanted to be next to her children.

For the unversed, the Earthshot Prize, founded in 2020, was aimed to transform "current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by celebrating the people and places driving change".

Each year, five winners are granted £1 million in a bid to encourage innovation in the climate-environmentalism space.