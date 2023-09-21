King Charles sends strong message after banning ‘cruel’ item during France visit

King Charles made a poignant change into the menu for the lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles held on the first day of his and wife’s Camilla’s France state visit.



The luxurious dinner was a star-studded affair and the dinner was prepared by Michelin-starred chefs Yannick Alléno, Anne-Sophie Pic and Pierre Hermé.

Charles, who is an avid advocate of protecting the environment, approved the dinner menu whilst he was still in London, after having made important changes.

The menu reportedly included porcini mushroom gratin, a favourite of the King as well as his late mother.

“The King has banned foie gras from his residences in Britain, so there was no possibility of him eating it in France,” a source told Daily Mail.

Despite, foie gras being a specialty of the chefs, the king banned the delicacy due to the way it is prepared. Ducks and Geese are force-fed in order to fatten their livers for the dish, a practice considered cruel by animal activists.

“He doesn't want asparagus that is out of season either, because shipping it in is environmentally damaging, but there will be a mushroom gratin, which was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth,” they continued. “We understand that Charles was out foraging for mushrooms just before his mother's death in Scotland.”

The feast took place in the famous Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, where the late Queen was received during her first state visit to France in 1957.