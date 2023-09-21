King Charles, Queen Camilla treated to blue lobster, more in lavish state dinner

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte

King Charles and Queen Camilla were treated to a lavish state banquet at the Hall of mirrors with over 150 guests in attendance.

Along the monarch and his wife, the roster included a star-studded guest list that had big names like Mick Jagger, Didier Drogba, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Hugh Grant and Arsene Wenger.

The menu was said to be just as spectacular as, according to Express, it featured "blue lobster, Bresse French poultry with mushroom gratin, and a selection of French and English cheeses, including Comte from France, and Stichelton from Britain."

"The starter consisted of blue lobster - which was caught at sea only a few days ago - and crab with a veil of fresh almonds and a dash of mint-coconut gel. The main meal consisted of corn-flavoured Bresse poultry marinated in champagne - and topped with a gratin of porcini mushrooms," the publication reported.

"Two types of cheese - 30-month Comté and a Stichelton, a 100% English blue cheese - were also offered to the couple. For dessert, they were treated to a redesigned Ispahan rose macaron biscuit by pastry chef Pierre Hermé."

For the unversed, the monarch is currently in France with Queen Camilla for a three-day state visit.

Earlier in the day, the couple met French President Emmanuel Macron along with his wife Brigitte for a wreath laying ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe.

The couple will be visiting Paris and Bordeaux later on.