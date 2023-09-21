King Charles honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tradition during France visit

King Charles honoured his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a poignant tribute during the second day of his French State visit.

The Royal Family shared a glimpse of the monarch, who was joined by President Emmanuel Macron, to uphold a tradition set by the longest reigning British ruler.

“The King continues a tradition set by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by planting a tree in the British Residence in Paris,” the caption to a carousel posted by the Royal Instagram handle read. “Her Majesty planted three trees in the Garden - in 1957, 1972, and 2015.”

Apart from the current day photo, the carousel featured a young Queen Elizabeth planting a tree in the garden. The post then featured a short clip of Charles and Macron shovelling dirt as they carrying out their plantation activity.

Previously, Charles, who is a strong advocate of environmental issues, also paid homage to his late parents as he concluded the first day of his French visit with an emotional speech during the lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

The monarch recalled that his parents’ first official visit together was to France in 1948, shortly after their wedding” and they made “quite a splash, dancing till the early hours at the glamourous Chez Carrere in the Rue Pierre Charron, serenaded by Edith Piaf.”

He added, “I suspect it may have left an indelible impression on me, even six months before I was born - La Vie en Rose is one of my favourite songs to this day!”