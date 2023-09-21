Lorde hints at Justin Warren breakup in a heartbreaking letter to fans

Lorde and Justin Warren reportedly began dating nearly a decade ago

Lorde opened up about the current challenges in her life in a latest newsletter to her fans.

In the email, the 26-year-old singer revealed she has been trying to combat illness and heartbreak as she navigates through the difficult time.

Lorde shared that her health issues arose after she stopped taking the medication she’s had for the last ten years.

"The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15, I stopped taking it 5 days ago," the Ribs singer wrote. "Gonna see how it goes."

Lorde continued: "My body is really inflamed, it's trying to tell me something and I'm trying to support it but nothing seems to help and I get frustrated.”

"My gut isn't working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I've gotten sick half a dozen times."

The Green Light singer went on to admit to the “hard” relationship she’s had with her body, revealing she is still learning to listen to its telling messages after neglecting it for a good chunk of time.

Lorde also got candid about “living with heartbreak again,” writing: “I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember. I'm not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn't something to hide from, that there's actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I'm sick of being with myself.”

Nevertheless, Lorde ended the letter on a hopeful note, as she looked forward to what’s next in the store for her.

"I know I'm gonna look back on this year with fondness and a bit of awe, knowing it was the year that locked everything into place, the year that transitioned me from my childhood working decade to the one that comes next — one that even through all this, I'm so excited for," she added. "It's just hard when you're in it."