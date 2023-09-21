Chris Evans shares good news with fans

Chris Evans is sharing good news with her fans.

Chris says he is cancer-free after being given the all-clear by doctors, eight weeks after being diagnosed with the condition.

The broadcaster, 57, told Virgin Radio show listeners last month that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer, but has since confirmed a positive outcome after having a malignant growth removed from his body.

Evans previously had a skin cancer scare in 2020 after being tested for the disease due to discovering marks on his body before Christmas. Prior to that, he was given the 'all clear' following a prostate cancer scare in 2015.

Evans announced on his Virgin Radio show that doctors diagnosed him with skin cancer after his masseuse - who he branded an 'angel sent from heaven', spotted a suspicious-looking freckle and urged him to have it checked out.