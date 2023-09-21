This Morning viewers make pleasant demand: Check out

In 1993, he catapulted into fame as the health and fitness expert on GMTV, guiding the nation through their morning exercise routines.

Three decades after his show first aired, Mr. Motivator brought joy to viewers by making a daytime TV comeback with an interview on Wednesday's edition of This Morning.

The fitness instructor, 70, wowed fans with his youthful looks and abundance of energy as he chatted with Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary before demonstrating an exercise routine.

The lycra-loving legend, real name Derrick Errol Evans MBE, revealed the key to his demeanour was his mindset, explaining: 'I know being positive every day means negativity doesn't affect me.

'If you practise being positive, you will always be positive.'

It hasn't always been easy for the star, however, who reflected on the period of time when he was homeless.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, during the segment, viewers called on the star to become a permanent fixture on the show.

Viewers shared: 'ITV need to bring back workout segment! I remember the days when Mr. Motivator got Britain moving during the '90s when he was on GMTV #ThisMorning'