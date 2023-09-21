Halsey packs PDA on date night with Avan Jogia confirming romance

Halsey and Avan Jogia confirm their relationship after fuelling rumours for past several months.



Following months of unconfirmed sightings, the new pair officially declared their love by piling on the PDA in Los Angeles.

The Victorious actor, 31, and the Without Me singer, who uses "she/they" pronouns, were photographed holding hands and locking lips while out on a date on Monday.

While conversing with the actor at the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, where they appeared to be witnessing a live performance, the recently single singer, 28, giggled and smiled.

Jogia, who was dressed in a long leather trench coat, at one point pulled Halsey close and gave her a hug.

As he peered adoringly into Halsey's eyes, the Choose Love actor finished off his look with a denim button-down, white boots, and a pair of paint-splattered, light-wash trousers.

The Closer chart-topper wore a black pair of trousers, a leather jacket thrown over their shoulders, and a gray cropped tee.

The performer accessorized with a black Yves Saint Laurent handbag, yellow pumps, and a silver studded belt.

Following numerous anonymous posts to a well-known Instagram account for several months, fans have been speculating that the duo is dating.

The two have frequently been spotted hanging out by fans. They were first seen in June when they were captured on camera lazing in the sun on a beach in Barcelona, Spain.

Over the weekend, they were also spotted shopping at the Silverlake Flea Market.

Five months have passed since Halsey's breakup from their child's father and two-year boyfriend, Alev Aydin.