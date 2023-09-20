This Morning dental expert was ‘doing well’ before her death, friend reveals

This Morning dental expert Dr Uchenna Okoye was doing well before her sudden demise.

Dr Uchenna died suddenly after collapsing in her London home 'despite having no apparent health problems,' a close friend has revealed.

Her personal assistant and confidante of more than 20 years Mars Webb said her loved ones are still coming to terms with her shock death and are waiting for a coroner's report to confirm the exact reasons why she passed away at the age of just 53.

She revealed Dr Uchenna, who was also a regular guest on Channel 5's 10 Years Younger in 10 Days and BBC Breakfast, enjoyed a normal 'busy week' in the days leading up to her death last Friday.

This included a theatre trip to see West End musical Moulin Rouge, a lunch meeting with clients to promote her new Mysmile dental product and an industry event, and she at no point raised any concerns surrounding her health.

Ms Webb told MailOnline: 'There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. She was a happy, healthy and busy person, with no apparent health problems.

'Her passing has come as a total shock to everybody - it came totally out of the blue.

'But sadly, this does sometimes happen to healthy people who can suddenly pass without explanation.

'We are now waiting for the coroner's reports into her death to find out exactly what happened.

'It's a devastating loss for her family, friends and so many who loved her dearly.'

Holly Willoughby, who worked with Dr Uchenna on This Morning, told her followers: 'Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of druchennaokoye. We first worked together many moons ago with oralb_uk and she was very kind to me… and then of course again, giving her advice on thismorning. Sending all my love to her family.'