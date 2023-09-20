Startling Revelation: Katie Price ACCUSES exes of crushing her confidence

Katie Price stuns with a revelation about her former partners who contributed to her self-esteem issues regarding her appearance.
On Tuesday, Katie once again criticized her ex-partners, asserting that 'the majority of men have undermined her.' She offered insights into the factors contributing to her 'insecurities.'
The 45-year-old former glamour model, who has undergone numerous surgical procedures, including multiple breast surgeries, recently revealed her latest transformations, which include a new nose, a lip lift, and anti-wrinkle treatments for her cheeks.
Speaking on the Go Love Yourself podcast with hosts Laura Adlington and Lauren Smithy, she admitted that although 'she does surgery for herself', her past lovers have made her lack confidence.
When asked the reason behind her 'insecurities,' Katie responded: 'I think it's men. Most men I've been with, in fact, probably all of them have put me down all the time.
'But I don't do surgery for anyone but myself because I want to look in the mirror and I want to look good and feel good.'
She continued: 'I know I can scrub up well when I make the effort. I'm not worried about being seen without makeup.'
The glamour model is currently dating Carl Woods.
The reality star went on to find love with Carl in July 2020 and they became engaged the following year.
However, the pair have since split several times, but are now reportedly planning a secret wedding after rekindling their on-off romance.
Meghan Markle was warned to make a quick decision as further delay may jeopardise her career
Chris Evans shares his thoughts on existence and miracle in a new interview
Kareena Kapoor expresses her excitement as her Netflix debut film, 'Jaane Jaan' is releasing tomorrow
Prince Harry and Prince William last publicly came face to face with each other at the funeral of their grandmother...
Meghan Markle as of late has been in the works of understanding her next big career move
Kate Middleton smartly dodged flirtation attempts while out in her latest public appearance