Startling Revelation: Katie Price ACCUSES exes of crushing her confidence

Katie Price stuns with a revelation about her former partners who contributed to her self-esteem issues regarding her appearance.

On Tuesday, Katie once again criticized her ex-partners, asserting that 'the majority of men have undermined her.' She offered insights into the factors contributing to her 'insecurities.'

The 45-year-old former glamour model, who has undergone numerous surgical procedures, including multiple breast surgeries, recently revealed her latest transformations, which include a new nose, a lip lift, and anti-wrinkle treatments for her cheeks.

Speaking on the Go Love Yourself podcast with hosts Laura Adlington and Lauren Smithy, she admitted that although 'she does surgery for herself', her past lovers have made her lack confidence.

When asked the reason behind her 'insecurities,' Katie responded: 'I think it's men. Most men I've been with, in fact, probably all of them have put me down all the time.

'But I don't do surgery for anyone but myself because I want to look in the mirror and I want to look good and feel good.'

She continued: 'I know I can scrub up well when I make the effort. I'm not worried about being seen without makeup.'

The glamour model is currently dating Carl Woods.

The reality star went on to find love with Carl in July 2020 and they became engaged the following year.

However, the pair have since split several times, but are now reportedly planning a secret wedding after rekindling their on-off romance.