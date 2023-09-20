Prince Harry, Prince William final public exchange caught on camera

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William publicly came face to face with each other during the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II last year.



In a rare moment caught on camera, the estranged Royal brothers were spotted exchanging a few sentences while taking their seats at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022.

According to a lip reader, the Duke of Sussex asked William, "Shall we go through first?," prompting the Prince of Wales to gesture his wife Kate Middleton to take a step back and let Harry and Meghan take their seats insider the St. George’s Chapel, as reported via the Daily Mail.

Another lip reader Jeremy Freeman corroborated the claims to Daily Star, revealing that William did indeed tell Kate to “let them go first.”

The Princess of Wales silently complied with her husband’s order and took a step back to open up enough space for Harry and Meghan to go.

William later instructed his two children, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, to take the front row seats before joining them with Kate.