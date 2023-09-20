Cindy Crawford lashes out at Oprah Winfrey over body shaming comment

Cindy Crawford has recently lashed out at Oprah Winfrey over her body shaming comment back in 1968 interview.



In the new Apple TV+ docu-series, The Super Models, Cindy revealed she made her first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show alongside her Elite Modelling Agency rep, John Casablancas, before making her name in fashion industry.

In the documentary, Oprah could be heard introducing Cindy to the audience and then questioned her, “Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a BODY.”

Recalling her experience at the moment, Cindy mentioned, “I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard.”

“When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here’,” continued the mother-of-two.

Cindy admitted, “In the moment I didn't recognise it and watching it back I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really’. Especially from Oprah!”

Elsewhere in the clip, Oprah questioned Cindy’s agency rep about Cindy during the show.

“With Cindy, it was much more psychologically she was not sure she really wanted to model… little by little, her ambition is growing,” said John.

John remarked, “She's getting a sense, and I'm saying it now on this program, if she wants to, she can be number one in the business.”

Meanwhile, Cindy opened up in her documentary how hard it was for her during the early days of modelling career.