'Confident' Kylie Jenner lets her true personality shine with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is basking in the joys of love like never before.
The Kardashians star debuted her unexpected romance with Timothee Chalamet during a PDA-filled outing at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles earlier this month.
According to sources, Jenner "felt comfortable stepping out” with the Dune actor because she is “confident and secure in their relationship.”
The mom of two was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Scott for five years because calling it quits during the holidays last year.
Kylie and Timothee first sparked romance rumors back in April aftet meeting at a fashion week in Paris.
The insider claimed to the Entertainment Tonight that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul "feels like she can be herself” with Chalamet, which she “really likes.”
"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," they explained. "Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."
The twosome also attended the US Open 2023 earlier this month, where they were reportedly “all over each other,” according to an eyewitness.
"They really didn’t seem to care who saw them. They knew they were being photographed but that didn’t stop the PDA. They genuinely seem so happy and really into each other,” they added.
