Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding festivities kick-off: See photos

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding festivities have begun as the couple is all set to tie the knot on September 24.
The Bollywood actress and her soon-to-be husband visited a Gurudwara in New Delhi to seek blessings before commemorating the wedding festivities.
In the viral pictures, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a beautiful pink colour traditional outfit paired with heavy earrings.
On the other hand, Raghav, the young Indian politician, complemented his better half and donned a beige colour outfit.
As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.
Later, the wedding reception will be hosted by the couple in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel on the 30th of September.
The couple got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.
Apart from close family members and friends, the Ishaqzaade actress’ internationally celebrated cousin-artist, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas also attended the happy ceremony to give her best wishes to the affianced couple.
Selena Gomez talks about why she don't want to watch her documentary, 'My Mind & Me'
Mark Wahlberg opens up about his future plans in a new interview
Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is currently estranged from his brother Prince William amid a royal rift
Russell Brand has recently been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, one of whom was a 16-year-old girl.
Leonardo DiCaprio appears in Martin Scorsese new movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City