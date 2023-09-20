Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding festivities kick-off: See photos

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get married on September 24

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding festivities have begun as the couple is all set to tie the knot on September 24.

The Bollywood actress and her soon-to-be husband visited a Gurudwara in New Delhi to seek blessings before commemorating the wedding festivities.



In the viral pictures, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a beautiful pink colour traditional outfit paired with heavy earrings.

On the other hand, Raghav, the young Indian politician, complemented his better half and donned a beige colour outfit.



As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Later, the wedding reception will be hosted by the couple in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel on the 30th of September.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

Apart from close family members and friends, the Ishaqzaade actress’ internationally celebrated cousin-artist, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas also attended the happy ceremony to give her best wishes to the affianced couple.