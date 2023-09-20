Meghan Markle gives rare nod to Prince William amid bitter royal feud

Meghan Markle seems to be united on a similar cause with her estranged brother-in-law Prince William, as he made a telling move on Monday.

Before catching a flight back home from Dusseldorf on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local German community at the TrebeCafé, which supports by providing resources to girls and women who are homeless.

Images were shared on social media by fan accounts of the Sussexes, in which Meghan was seen happily chatting with a woman, whose name is believed to be Aylin Aydemir. She was snapped in an endearing moment with a little girl who appeared to have presented her with a dish.

Prince William, who just concluded his two-day U.S. trip on Tuesday, is a big advocate of ending homelessness in the UK, a cause inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana.

As taking on the title of Prince of Wales, the royal launched a five-year UK-wide programme, Homewards, which will start with six flagship locations which will “ be given new space, tools, and relationships showcasing what can be achieved through collective efforts to prevent homelessness.”

BBC correspondent Jennie Bond previously told OK! Magazine that the future king is making sure to make a difference with his new title.

“He knows, and has publicly said, that it is his job to keep the monarchy relevant in modern society,” she said. “Diana told me she thought the monarchy was too distant and too inaccessible and that she wanted to change it. William is doing his best to achieve that.”