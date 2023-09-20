Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on Native American representation in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently shared his thoughts on Native American people’s representation in Hollywood.
Speaking to British Vogue, DiCaprio, who features as Ernest Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, responded to white production team comment in Martin Scorsese directed movie.
“Hollywood has a long history and chequered past in its depiction of Native American people,” said the Titanic star.
DiCaprio stated, “We need to do more. You know, we are coming towards a great reckoning of our past.”
“The more that these stories can be told in a truthful way, the more it can be a healing process,” remarked the actor.
DiCaprio’s Native American co-star Lily Gladstone, who plays DiCaprio’s wife, Mollie Kyle, in the movie, mentioned, “Nobody is going to hand an Osage filmmaker $200 million. There’s a level of allyship that’s absolutely necessary.”
DiCaprio chimed in and pointed out, “It’s a completely forgotten part of American history. And an open wound that still festers.”
Gladstone continued, “It’s not that long ago that the Reign of Terror happened.”
“I don’t want to label this a Western. I’m happy that it’s being labelled a tragedy,” she commented
Meanwhile, DiCaprio praised his co-star Gladstone in the movie, adding, “Lily is absolutely astonishing in this movie. She carries the entire film and the story.”
