Selena Gomez reveals hesitations over filming documentary: 'I'd never watch it again'

Selena Gomez recently talked about her released documentary, My Mind & Me, available on Apple TV+, depicting the story of six years of her life, during the Music & Health conference in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday.

During the talk with Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington, the singer spilled on her hesitations before making the film.

“I was very against it,” Gomez said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea. I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released… I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted.”

The Rare beauty mogul further continued, “I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

The Only Murders in The Building star talked to Rolling Stone ahead of her documentary’s release past year. The singer was touched after screening, seeing people emotionally impacted by her life.

“I was like, ‘OK, if I can just do that for one person, imagine what it could do,'” she said. “Eventually I just kind of went for it. I just said, ‘Yes.’”

On the work front, Gomez just released a summer pop anthem, Single Soon, and also hinted towards her next musical direction.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop,” she told Vanity Fair in January. “The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”