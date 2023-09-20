ICC releases World Cup anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the official anthem for World Cup 2023 titled "Dil Jashn Bole" on Wednesday (today).
"DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23. Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023. Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!" said the post by ICC on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter.
The song "Dil Jashn Bole" starring famous Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, is composed by noted Indian music director Pritam Chakraborty.
The anthem's release promises to unite fans across borders and ignite the passion for cricket as teams from different nations compete for the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.
However, cricket fans seemed disappointed by the song and compared it with the 2011 World Cup anthem "De Ghumke". Let's take a look at what they said:
The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.
The Green Shirts' will play a total of 11 matches in the World Cup, with four of them, including two warm-up matches and two group games, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.
The Men in Green are expected to arrive in Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27 to kick off their World Cup campaign on October 6 in Hyderabad against the Netherlands.
October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 - vs England in Kolkata
The day matches will start at 10am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 1:30pm (PST).
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.
If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.
