Travis Scott grilled over Astroworld festival 2021 investigation

Travis Scott faced extremely severe interrogation for Astroworld 2021 tragedy, which left 10 dead and thousands injured, and thrashed under hundreds of lawsuits.

According to The Associated Press, the eight-hour testimony took place in Houston, Texas. This was the first time Scott, 32, had been questioned about the festival by lawyers.

The Sicko Mode rapper’s rep Ted Anastasiou told the outlet: “Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure. What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department.”

He added, "Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, Utopia, and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

A Texas grand jury summoned in June to decide whether Scott and others involved in the event should face charges. There were no criminal charges filed.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Scott’s attorney Kent Schaffer said, “Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy.”

The Astroworld tragedy happened in November 2021, when more than 50,000 fans had gathered to observe Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston. As soon as the gig started, many of the concertgoers tried to reach hastily towards the stage that caused countless people to lose consciousness or be trampled.

The Highest in the Room rapper after the incident extended his gratitude to the families who suffered the loss during the festival, noting, “prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”



