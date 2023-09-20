Khloe Kardashian reveals she's 'cancer free' years after melanoma diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian was diagnosed with melanoma when she was 19

Khloe Kardashian detailed her skin cancer journey after being diagnosed with melanoma last year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sept. 19, The Kardashians star expressed her gratitude towards Master L for helping her fill the indention on her cheek after Dr. Garth Fisher removed the tumor.

In follow-up stories, Khloe shared that she was diagnosed with a melanoma after a tiny pimple-like dot appeared on her face.

“Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a [expletive] stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible. Thank you so much, Garth! You know I adore you,” she wrote of her dermatoogist.

As a result of the tumor removal, the reality star developed an indention on her cheek, for which she is currently seeking treatment.

She also showed off progress of her indention treatment journey, writing, “Be consistent with your skin cancer checks! No one is exempt.”

The Revenge Body alum went on to encourage her fans and followers to “to reach out to their dermatologist and get yearly (or more like me) skin cancer checks. One check can save your life.”

“Even if you think it's nothing...It never hurts to get it looked at. I for one could not have imagined that that little speck on my face was melanoma,” she continued.

“Don't feel embarrassed or like you're making a big deal about nothing, or that you're being paranoid. There is no such thing as being too careful,” Khloe expressed, adding “Sending you love and great health."