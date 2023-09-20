Prince William gets his ‘hero’s welcome’ on the final day of U.S. trip

Prince William gets his ‘hero’s welcome’ on his final day of U.S. trip

Prince William was greeted with a big cheering crowd as he met with the first responders at the FDNY 10 House on his second day of his U.S. trip.

The Prince of Wales took to the official Wales’ Instagram to share highlights of the meeting whist also shouting out to the ‘bravery’ of the men and women involved in the department.

“An honour to meet with first responders at FDNY 10 House,” the caption next to the carousel read. “A job which requires bravery and heroism of the highest order, to members of the @FDNY - and the families, loved ones and friends who support you - thank you for all you do.”

A horde of people gathered outside to welcome the British royal. The crowd cheered for William, who also took a moment to greet the people whilst shaking their hands and taking pictures. The royal notably beamed as he interacted with the crowd.

Previously, Daisy Prince, founder and editor of the New York based Digital Party newsletter predicted to Express.co.uk, that William is expected to get a “tremendously warm” reception similar to a “hero.”

“I think there’s respect for somebody who’s not always speaking out and is getting on with the job, and solidarity with William for putting one foot in front of the other,” she added.

The Ten House fire station is located downtown near the World Trade Center. In 2001, the department had lost six members during the notorious terrorist attacks.

Despite suffering damage, the firehouse remains a critical command centre and recovery site after the 9/11 attacks.

Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh led the tour for William, who also sat down with officials and listen to their experience of fire fighting in the Big Apple for many years.