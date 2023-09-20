Bijou Phillips seeks spousal support after divorce from Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips is requesting spousal support from her ex-husband Danny Masterson in their divorce after he was recently given 30 years to life in prison sentence in his rape retrial.

According to documents acquired by People magazine, the actress, 43, filed for divorce from the That '70s Show actor, 47, on Monday after almost 12 years of marriage.

She also asked the court to “terminate the court's ability to grant support” to Masterson, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Fianna.

In exchange for being awarded visitation privileges, Masterson would have complete legal and physical custody of Fianna, according to Phillips' request.

With no mention of a prenuptial agreement in the documents, she also requested that the court divide their assets as distinct property.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. A separation date was listed as “TBD.”

The document also reveals that Phillips is asking Masterson to cover her legal expenses.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Phillips' lawyer Peter A. Lauzon tells the outlet.

He continues, “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

According to Variety, Phillips was in the courtroom with members of Masterson's family for the sentence on September 7. In a court sketch, the actor can be seen kissing his wife before being led away to prison.