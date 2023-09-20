Chanel Iman Gives Welcomes 3rd Baby, No. 1 With NFL Star Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman and NFL Star Davon Godchaux recently became parents.



The model announced she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Capri Summer Godchaux, on September 19.

Chanel cradling their daughter in the hospital bed as Davon supports them both and beams in the couple's Instagram announcement of the news.

Additionally, Davon posted a string of Instagram Stories that featured Polaroid images of the family after Chanel gave birth.

With an adorable social media announcement, Chanel, who is the mother of daughters Cali, 5, and Cassie, 3, with her ex Sterling Shepard, revealed in May that she will soon be a mother of three.



Along with pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, the 32-year-old posted on Instagram, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one."

The New England Patriots player, who has a son named Davon from a prior relationship, expressed his affection in the comments area. "It's nothing like a strong woman," he wrote.

"My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever," accompanied by a heart and ring emoji, before their engagement on May 30.