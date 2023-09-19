Nick Chubb's knee injury: Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, others send love, prayers to hurt NFL star

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb screams in agony after suffering a gruesome leg injury. — AFP

Nick Chubb, the running back of the Cleveland Browns, had to be helped off the pitch on Monday night after severely hurting his left knee during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.



After a 5-yard run close to the Steelers' goal line in the second quarter, Chubb was hurt. He was almost immediately ruled out.

Right away, the All-Pro running back pointed to the sideline. As he was being placed onto the cart, players from both teams offered their assistance.

Chubb will likely miss the remainder of the season, according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who spoke to the media after the game.

Around the league, quarterbacks and running backs were among the first to respond to Chubb's injury on social media, ESPN reported.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, an All-Pro safety for the Steelers, who assisted in tackling Chubb, was also hurt after the play. He, nevertheless, made it to the game later.



