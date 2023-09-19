Kate Middleton tantalises Prince William with her latest outing in chick outfit

Kate Middleton, who visited youth charity inspired by an American organisation, appeared tugging at her husband Prince William's heartstrings with her stunning appearance in London on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales looked out of this world during her visit to Streets of Growth, a charity that works to transform the lives of young people. It was her first outing since William touched down in New York to promote his Earthshot Prize.



The future Queen Consort appeared teasing her husband, seemingly telling her that she could adorn his US visit with her chic appearance alongside him.

Kate, who is known for her stunning fashion sense, looked stylish and professional in the fitted blazer and flared trousers with her brown hair in her signature bouncy blow dry. It was her sixth consecutive public engagement of the day.



The Princess put on a stylish display as she visited a charity which runs various outreach programmes for vulnerable children who are deemed at risk of becoming involved in crime.

Kate was all smiles and in good spirits even in absence of her sweet husband who left her waiting in the UK while carrying out his royal duty in the US. But, the Princess seemingly knocked at the royal's heart with her evergreen smile and awe-inspiring beauty during her latest outing.

On the other hand, William who's in the US, surprises students with an unannounced visit, leaving teachers and children super excited and super shocked.

King Charles III's eldest son William arrived by commercial flight to Newark airport. He did not use private jets for the royal, carrying on his father’s long-standing cause and passion: saving the environment. William admired the Americans in his own words saying: "No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people."