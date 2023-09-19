Katherine McPhee responds to clip about ‘harmless’ incident with Russell Brand

Katherine McPhee responded to a 10-year-old resurfaced clip which shows alleged abuser Russell Brand bouncing her on his knee.

The American Idol semi-finalist claimed that the incident, which occurred on an episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2013, was “harmless.”

The clip resurfaced following a bombshell expose where several women accused the comedian of sexual and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, allegations which Brand has since vehemently denied.

Viewers remarked that the then 38-year-old actress looked uncomfortable as Brand suggestively bounced McPhee on his knee.

However, the Scorpion actress shut down these speculations.

“The specific incident was over 10 years ago, and it was harmless,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

The stand-up comic was overtly flirting with Katherine throughout the 2013 interview, before finding out that she was married to then-husband Nick Cokas, 58.

At one point, he grabbed McPhee’s hand and quipped, “She’s welcome to sit here” after refusing to vacate the interviewer chair, prompting McPhee to playfully sit on his knee.

However, she quickly jumped up when Russell began suggestively bouncing her up and down.

The Tonight Show host, Fallon, immediately sensed trouble and implored, “Russell, please stop. Look away.”

“I’ll just be here, with my sexual charisma,” was the response of the infamously explicit comic.

The 48-year-old podcaster continued to make suggestive remarks, including a joke about how he would exchange “numbers, genes, genetic info, data” with McPhee.