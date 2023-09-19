PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is addressing the media in Lahore in this still taken from a video on September 19, 2023. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on a Sikh leader's assassination a “huge allegation,” saying India has been caught violating the sovereignty of a NATO member state.



“This is a huge allegation. India has been exposed before the world. And for how long international and our friends in West would continue ignoring such acts of India,” the PPP chief said while speaking to the media in Lahore on Wednesday.

Canada said on Monday that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination in Vancouver around three months ago.

In a shocking statement before the parliament on Monday evening, PM Trudeau said Canada’s national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of the prominent Canadian Sikh leader.

"Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said, addressing the House of Commons about an "extremely serious matter," after informing the opposition party leaders.

Commenting on Trudeau’s revelations today, Bilawal called upon the international community to accept that “India has become a rogue, Hindutva, and terrorist state that not only conducted terrorism in Kashmir [but] we in Pakistan caught their spies involved in terrorism”.

He said this time the Indian government had been found caught violating the sovereignty of a NATO member state.

“This is not only a violation of Canadian sovereignty but this a violation of international law and norms,” he added.

He also urged Pakistan to call the international community to stand with the people of Canada and highlight the atrocities of the “religio-fascist state”.

US, UK, Australia 'concerned'

Earlier, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson expressed deep concerns about the allegations raised by Canada.

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

In a statement, a UK government spokesperson said they are in close touch with Canadian authorities about these serious allegations.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities."

Moreover, Australia has also expressed "deep concern" about the developments.

"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," a spokesperson for foreign minister Penny Wong said.

"We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India."