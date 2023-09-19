WATCH: Shaheen Afridi celebrates mehndi on eve of marriage ceremony

KARACHI: The mehndi event (pre-wedding celebrations) of Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Shahid, the daughter of former national side captain Shahid Afridi, was held last night on the eve of the couple’s wedding ceremony.



The event took place on Monday at Shahid Afridi's house in Karachi and was attended by relatives and close friends.

The groom also participated in the ceremony along with his family.

The couple’s rukhsati (seeing off) ceremony will be held today (Tuesday).

The couple's nikah was solemnised earlier this year.

Maulana Abdul Sattar in February this year performed the nikah at the Zakaria Mosque.

Soon after the nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, was also present at the occasion along with Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council.

The pair were engaged two years ago.

The Valima ceremony will be held on September 21 in the federal capital.

Earlier, the 23-year-old pacer had revealed that it was he who thought about marrying Ansha first.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” he said shyly while speaking during an interview.

Upon where the couple first met, Shaheen could not think of a particular moment since they’d known each other for a while.

“There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikah,” he said.

“They say that you should always have a life partner that appreciates you and thank God I have that. She doesn’t get involved much but has always supported me,” he exclaimed.