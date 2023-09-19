‘RHOC’ star Shannon Beador deals with ‘shame and embarrassment’ after hit-run arrest

Shannon Storms Beador is currently dealing with the fallout, after being detained over the weekend.

The reality star was “arrested at 1:17 a.m. on Sept. 17 after fleeing the scene from a collision that caused property damage,” People magazine confirmed according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The NBPD also confirmed that Beador had been "booked for two misdemeanors — hit-and-run and DUI alcohol. She was released on a citation.”

According to the first TMZ report, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star was discovered by cops walking her dog after she allegedly abandoned her car in the middle of the road.

In a statement to the outlet, Beador's lawyer Michael L. Fell says: “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Jeff Lewis, 53, a friend of Beador and a fellow Bravo celebrity, provided an update on the circumstance on his SiriusXM talk program on Monday.

“Unfortunately [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering.”

He continued, “Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked — she called me yesterday and we talked for awhile — and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive.”

“I will tell you she’s accepting full accountability,” he noted. “She is ashamed, she’s embarrassed. I personally, as her friend — cause people are like, 'Oh she needs rehab,' 'Oh she’s an alcoholic' — I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic.”