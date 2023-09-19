Adele’s a fan of ‘Rocky’ Balboa, Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer reacts

Adele gets a reaction from the Rocky star Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jenifer Flavon on keeping a souvenir.



Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone's wife, spoke with an outlet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and shared her thoughts on Adele moving into their former home and retaining the famous Rocky Balboa statue in the backyard.

Flavin stopped to speak about the incredibly famous new owner of her former home when she was on the red carpet for the debut of her husband's Netflix documentary, Sly.

"When she did buy our house, she wanted the Rocky statue in the back of the pool, and honestly, I'm happy 'cause she's such an amazing artist and we love her and it's like we admire her work so much," Flavin gushed to ET.

There are only two remaining original Rocky statues, one of which is housed at a museum in Philadelphia and the other of which is still with the Stallone family, according to the Family Stallone star.

Although a different artist sculpted the statue that Adele preserved, Flavin insisted that it is "quite great as well."

Flavin was questioned if she and Stallone knew that Adele was such a fan of the actor and the star, Flavin responded, "No we didn't know. We've never met her, so for us, it was such a cool story that she kept it and knowing the statue's gonna live on with her."

According to reports, Adele paid $58 million for the Los Angeles residence last year, a huge discount from the property's original $110 million listed price, which Stallone then lowered to $80 million before selling to Adele.