This Morning esteemed medical expert tragically passes away

Dr. Uchenna Okoye, an esteemed medical expert and cosmetic dentist, passes away at 53 due to 'sudden illness,' leaving her family and young daughter in grief.

She had made several appearances on ITV's 'This Morning,' providing valuable advice to viewers, and was a familiar face on shows like '10 Years Younger in 10 Days,' 'Daybreak,' and 'BBC Breakfast.'

A heartbreaking statement posted on Uchenna's Instagram said she had fallen ill at home on Friday September 15 and died shortly after. No cause of death has been provided by her family.

It read: 'It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the much loved and respected Cosmetic Dentist, Dr Uchenna Okoye, who passed away after falling ill at home on Friday 15th September 2023.

'At this time, we ask for your prayers for her young daughter, her family, her team of staff at London Smiling Dental Group and her friends who are all struggling to come to terms with her loss.

'We request that you respect Uchenna’s family’s wishes for privacy at this very difficult time.

'The Uchenna sparkle touched the lives of everyone she met and drew her into stardom on 10 Years Younger makeover show, followed by 10 Years Younger in 10 Days where her passion and compassion leaps off the screen.

'For the last twenty years, her deep knowledge of dentistry and her incredible chair-side manner made her the go-to spokeswoman for any dental issue and a popular contributor to radio, TV, and women’s consumer press,' it continued.

Tributes quickly poured in for the TV regular with one fan writing: 'That’s absolutely devastating… sending much love to her family.'

The news comes just days after Holly Willoughby and This Morning led the tributes to guest Matty Lock after he suddenly died aged 19.