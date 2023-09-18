Meghan Markle warned of serious consequences for any further attack on royal family





Meghan Markle, who has been tipped to make "tens of millions of dollars" from writing her own tell-all memoirs, has has been warned that her any further claims against Prince Harry's royal relatives may kill hopes of a comeback.



Former Suits actress Meghan's next career move still remains a mystery even though there are reports that she is writing her own memoirs that could be a huge money-spinner.

Mark Boardman, an Entertainment expert, has explained to Daily Express US how if she reveals something crucial about her personality it would instantly make Meghan millions of dollars, saying: "Given her status as a former member of the British Royal Family and her celebrity status, there is undoubtedly huge interest in her personal story. Such a memoir has the potential to be a substantial money-spinner, both in terms of book sales and media deals."



But the expert warned the Duchess of Sussex could destroy all of her hard work and any hopes of a long-awaited "comeback" if she decides to disclose further "bombshells" against the the royal family in any planned memoirs.



"Meghan's memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the Royal Family, especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details. Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback."

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has been advised to avoid any such move that could wash away all her efforts to rebuild her brad as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already faced a furious backlash over claims made against the royal family in their interviews, Netflix documentary series, and finally in Harry's memoir.

The expert urged Meghan to focus on career, saying: "The impact largely depends on the nature of the disclosures. Positive revelations about her experiences and her charity work could enhance her reputation and strengthen her brand as a humanitarian."