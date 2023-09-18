Prince William won't meet Prince Harry during first solo trip to US

Prince William, whose popularity has already soared in the US, will capture hearts while advocating for urgent global causes in a whirlwind two-day trip to New York.

American are all excited to welcome Prince of Wales, who's set to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 19.



King Charles III's younger son William won't have time to meet his younger brother Harry during his first solo trip to US as Prince of Wales, he will be focusing on very important global issues and mental health.



"There is no chance of his meeting with Harry who just concluded his Europe trip after attending Invictus Games in Germany. William won't be available to show his love to the Duke's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and of course there's no question of his any interaction with Harry's wife Meghan," a well-informed source has claimed.

Kate Middleton's hubby will allow the Sussex to steal the limelight by inviting them to event where William is set to expand the international reach of his Earthshot innovation awards.

The future king will win hearts with his people friendly activities in the States. He will delve into discussions on mental health with NY's firefighters.

Prince George's father William's trip comes at a time when his popularity is reportedly soaring in America

William finds himself ahead of American President Joe Biden and even Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in terms of public favour, according to recent Gallup polls.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate Middleton, as recent YouGov survey, continues to be the most adored British Royal in the US. William and his brother Prince Harry are closely matched in popularity, trailing behind her. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle lags significantly in the American public favour.



Prince William's scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders highlights William's growing importance as a world statesman and not just as British royalty.