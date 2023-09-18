Cheryl sends support to ex Liam Payne following 'agonizing' health scare

file footage

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy has extended her well wishes to the singer after he was rushed to a hospital earlier this month.



The One Direction alum was enjoying an intimate rendezvous with his current girlfriend Kate Cassidy, at a five-star hotel in Lake Como when he experienced “agonizing” kidney pain.

Speaking to OK! A source revealed that Cheryl, with whom Payne shares six-year-old son Bear, “is very kind” and “just wants [him] to be happy and healthy.”

"She’s always tried to support him because he’s Bear’s father and she’s always tried to be there for him,” they explained.

“It’s very hard for Cheryl – she feels upset about it. She is worried and concerned for Liam because he’s Bear’s dad and she wants him to be the best dad he can be."

Liam and Cheryl first met each other when the former auditioned at the X Factor UK back in 2008. At the time, Liam was 14, while Cheryl was 24.

The twosome ended up going public with their relationship during late 2015, and went on to welcome Bear two years later.

They announced their split in June 2018.