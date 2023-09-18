Mariah Carey praised for 'promoting' adoption after rescuing two new kittens

Mariah Carey adopted two kittens with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah Carey is capping off her summer with a new addition to her family.

The 54-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share glimpses from summer shenanigans with her kids, which included adoption of two new kittens named Nacho and Rocky Jr.

“Summer prolonged... even though I try, I can't let go!” Carey captioned her post, referencing her song Can’t Let Go.

“Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr.,” she added, punctuating it with two feline emojis.

In the first slide, the Obsessed singer was photographed with her twin daughters, Moroccan and Monroe, 12, posing with the rust-colored striped kittens.

Taking to the comments, animal activist organization PETA heralded Carey for choosing adoption in lieu of buying pet animals.

“By choosing adoption, you're not only changing their lives but also advocating for the countless shelter animals in need.”

“Your influence reaches far beyond the stage, and it's heartwarming to see you use it to promote the importance of adopting rescue animals!” they added.

In addition to the snaps with furry pets, the Fantasy artist posted a photo from pizza night with one of the twins she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, as well as one of the twosome floating on pool noodles together.