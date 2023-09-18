Alia Bhatt stuns in chic blue outfit as she attends Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt attends the birthday party of her friend-actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt made a public appearance in a stunning blue outfit as she attended the birthday party of her best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.



The Bollywood actress was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt as they both posed together for the paparazzi outside the birthday venue.

The Gangubai actress donned a chic blue dress with frills and heels, whereas, her sister wore a full-length red dress.



Recently, the 30-year-old has returned from New York City after spending a quality time with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter, Raha.



During their family vacation, the couple was spotted enjoying a match alongside Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline at the 2023 US Open in New York.



On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar’s blockbuster movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside, Ranveer Singh.

