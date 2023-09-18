Halle Berry reveals Drake used her slimed photo for song cover after she said ‘no’

Halle Berry is not pleased with Drake as he used an image of her getting slimed at 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as the cover for new single with SZA, Slime You Out.

When a fan asked why she was “mad” at the rapper, 36, when the image is the actual property of Getty Images.

To that, the Catwoman actress clapped back revealing that the Hotline Bling musician had asked for her permission and she had refused.

“Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why,” Berry, 57, responded to the fan in the comments. “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f—k you to me. Not cool You get it? [heart emoji].”

When the song came out, the X-Men star, 57, had slammed the rapper with an Instagram post on Friday, sharing an image with text, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!” She captioned it with a pointed finger emoji.

On that day, the actress had expressed her anger when an artist, slicartist, asked her thoughts about Drake using the photo.

“Didn’t get my permission,” she wrote. “That’s not cool I thought better of him !” She then followed up that comment with another one, adding, “hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !”

In the meantime, Drake has not directly responded to the claims directly.