Kim Kardashian gets hard on son Saint for swearing to paparazzi

Kim Kardashian switched on her mom mode when she caught her eldest son Saint being extra rude to paparazzi.



Saint, Kim Kardashian's eldest son, got scolded by his mother when she was in full mother mode for the incident.

When the 7-year-old held his middle finger up to the paparazzi after exiting his basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, the inventor of Skims took a serious expression.

Along with her son, who she had with her ex-husband Kanye West, and one of his teammates, the mother of four left the house wearing strapless top and high-waisted trousers.

Kardashian, 42, also wore a black quilted purse, a pair of dark sunglasses, tall beige shoes, and an oversized watch.

When the group was seen by photographers in the parking lot of an Islands restaurant, the child was still sporting his white basketball jersey.

Saint flashed his middle finger, which caused his mother to chastise him and cover his face for a split second.

The Kardashians star accompanied her oldest child, North West, to dinner at Nobu Malibu later in the day.

The 10-year-old appeared to be dancing for the photographers waiting at the door while wearing a tee with her own face on it.

While Kardashian changed into a separate strapless crop top with a midriff cut out, North wore the larger top with pink sweatpants and Nike sneakers.