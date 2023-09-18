Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom narrowly escapes major crisis

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's former partner, experienced a minor car accident in the early hours of Monday morning in Los Angeles.
The 43-year-old former NBA player reportedly emerged unscathed but understandably rattled when his Mercedes collided with two parked cars at approximately 3 a.m.
According to reports by TMZ, he was behind the wheel and was on his way back home from a friend's in Northridge when he got into an accident in a residential area near his home.
Because he dropped his phone and was reaching down to retrieve it, he hit one parked car which bumped into another one in front of it.
No one was inside of the parked cars at the time of the accident.
Once the authorities arrived at the scene, the two-time NBA champion was cooperative and explained how the accident occurred.
As a result, they did not file a police report or press charges.
Twelve years ago, the ex-husband of reality star Khloe Kardashian was also involved in another car accident.
