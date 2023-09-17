Jennifer Garner looks‘happy’ as she steps out after intimate moment with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner was pictured with her son Samuel after having an intimate moment with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The star of 13 Going on 30 was spotted running errands with her son, Samuel, in Brentwood on a Saturday afternoon.

The 51-year-old actress seemed to be cherishing her time with her 11-year-old youngest child, sharing some snacks as they headed back to their car.

For her errands, the actress chose a relaxed look, wearing a black crewneck sweater along with coordinating leggings. She had also recently shared a rare photo featuring her father, William.

The actress shares Samuel, as well as her daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, with her former husband Ben Affleck.



It comes after Jennifer Garner was spotted cosying up to each other in the Air director's car while their daughter was seated in the passenger seat.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the former couple was seen embracing in the car, after they picked up one of their daughter, Seraphina, in Los Angeles on Friday.

Jennifer who was sat in the back seat, scooted forward to hug Affleck, who leaned into the hug, giving a glimpse of his wedding band from his current marriage to Jennifer Lopez.