Drew Barrymore decides to ‘pause’ daytime talk show amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Drew Barrymore has recently decided to pause her daytime talk show until the Hollywood strike ends.



Taking to Instagram a few minutes ago, the Never Been Kissed star issued a statement in which she expressed her apology to everyone in the industry for hurting their sentiments.

Drew wrote, “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.”

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” said the Charlie’s Angels actress.

In the end, Drew added, “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Following her post, friends and fans compliment her with one remarked, “Thank you for doing the right thing.”



“This is definitely the right choice on SO MANY levels. You grew up in this industry. You KNOW how important it is to stand in solidarity with the writers until the strike is over,” another stated.

Other fan commented, “You are a very kind person and I'm so sorry for the hate that you received over this.”

Last week, Drew was slammed by her fraternity after she announced the return of her talk show on September 18 amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.