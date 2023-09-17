Shakira pays surprise visit to school for underprivileged with her sons: Photos

Shakira has recently paid a visit to a school for underprivileged children in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia over the weekend.



In the photos shared by DailyMail.com, the Latin singer could be seen with her two sons, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha as she waved to the huge crowd of young fans.

Shakira, who shares her children with ex Gerard Pique, appeared stunning in tight green vest and baggy cargo trousers. She complemented her look with a pair of stylish shades and added a little extra height with white platform sneakers.

The singer’s visit came after she took a dig at her former partner with the title revelation of her latest track.

Earlier, Shakira released a “diss track” about her former footballer flame and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The Sun reported that the singer gives out a strong new message with her latest single, titled The Boss.

Meanwhile, the songstress performed her previous “diss track” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

The song, released in January, was called Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions which took swipe at Gerard. Shakira also crooned, “I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”