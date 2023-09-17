Nick Jonas packs on PDA with Priyanka Chopra as he celebrates birthday during concert

Nick Jonas shares sweet moment with Priyanka Chopra as he celebrates his birthday

Nick Jonas has celebrated his 31st birthday during Jonas Brothers concert in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Sucker singer marked the special occasion by cutting a three-tiered cake on stage and shared a sweet kiss with his wife Priyanka Chopra who was standing in the audience.

In a viral video, it can be seen that concert attendees sang a birthday song for the singer.

Nick has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the audience following the birthday celebration.

The Quantico star was also seen enjoying the evening in a stylish yellow colour trousers and off-shoulder top.



Earlier, Priyanka penned a sweet birthday wish for Nick, expressing her love and admiration for her husband.



She wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life."

"I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true," the actress professed her love in a passionate note to Jonas Brothers' star singer.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

