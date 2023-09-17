Selena Gomez reunites with pal Taylor Swift after lively MTV VMAs 2023

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift reunited once again for a much more chilled out ambiance following the buzzing MTV VMAs 2023 on Tuesday.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, took to her Instagram on Saturday, September 16, to share an adorable selfie with the Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, as they both beamed in what appears to be evening time.

The Single Soon crooner went makeup-free with her hair loosely tied in what seems to be a pony. Meanwhile, Swift pulled her hair up in a messy updo while wearing a strappy yellow summer dress.

The carousel of two photos, in which Swift lovingly kisses Gomez on the cheek, was aptly captioned with Saweetie and Doja Cat’s song, Best Friend, “Thas my best frien — she a real bad.”

The outing comes few days after the two attended that MTV Video Music Award. While the two wee seated separately, the duo did not fail to show their support for each other quite enthusiastically.

Swift, who won nine awards out of 11 nominations, was seen cheering for Gomez when she went up to collect the award with Rema. Similarly, the Disney alum was spotted standing up and applauding for Swift during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year.

The Rare Beauty founder also took a moment to roast herself while sharing glimpses from the night. She had shared a candid taken of herself and Swift in an embrace at the awards show on her Instagram Story.

“She looks stunning I look constipated,” Gomez wrote over the cute photo she shared on her Instagram Story. She also added a “typical” on the side.