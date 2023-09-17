Jonathan Majors Spotted in Malibu following high school fight video controversy

Jonathan Majors spotted in Malibu following high school altercation video.

Jonathan Majors was seen in Malibu, just one day after a video captured him intervening in a dispute between two high school students.

Majors, previously spotted in West Hollywood last week, sported a distinctive outfit for his outing, donning a red and navy patterned shirt over a blue muscle tank top.

A black baseball cap adorned his head, and he carried a vibrant blue bag in his hand.



The star of Creed III completed his look with black jeans and well-worn white sneakers featuring eye-catching red laces.

Notably, new footage from the incident he intervened in has surfaced online, prompting some online viewers to question whether the incident was staged.

In response to these speculations, Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, stated to TMZ that the altercation was indeed genuine, dispelling any doubts surrounding the authenticity of the event.

Amidst recent speculations regarding the authenticity of the incident involving actor Jonathan Majors intervening in a high school altercation, a witness has come forward to affirm that the altercation was indeed real.

The individual, who identified themselves as a student at the school where the fight took place, provided firsthand insights into the event.



