Princess Estelle steps out for ‘special’ occasion

Swedish royal couple Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s eldest daughter Princess Estelle stepped out in grace for a special occasion.

On Thursday, the 11-year-old Princess Estelle of Sweden radiated elegance in a green tulle gown.

Interestingly, her dress appeared to be the same H&M Conscious Collection gown that her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, had worn on previous occasions.

Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, added a fairytale touch to her attire with metallic flats and had her hair elegantly styled in a ponytail adorned with a bow.

The Princess was seen hand in hand with her younger brother, Prince Oscar, as they arrived at the Drottningholm Palace Theatre for a jubilee performance in honor of their maternal grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Sweden’s longest-reigning monarch is celebrating 50 years on the throne this year. His Majesty’s Golden Jubilee is being marked with events this week.

The celebration on Thursday was attended by members of the Swedish royal family, including Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, Princess Madeleine, and Christopher O’Neill. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, and Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja were also in attendance.



